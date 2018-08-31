The biggest question most had, some 25 years ago, wasn’t “What is ArtSplash?” but “How do you spell it?”
Some put a space between the two words. Some capitalized all of the letters. Some capitalized the middle “S”. Some didn’t capitalize anything.
Everyone knew, though, it was going to be an event to sample the arts and, maybe, have a little fun.
I remember those years well, particularly since friends were involved and were determined to make it something you might find in Kansas City or another arts-heavy community.
The first ArtSplash (and, yes, we learned, the middle “S” is capitalized) had so much going on you could have mistaken it for everything from River-Cade to Saturday in the Park. There wasn’t just entertainment. There was enough entertainment to fill a good stretch of the Missouri River.
There were a lot of artists, too, and enough food to keep everyone happy.
The first ArtSplash – thanks to those early visionaries – was a big hit.
They built on it for the second year and, shortly thereafter, wrangled me in to help in a variety of capacities. The biggest worry of all: rain.
Yup, I gutted out one of those wet years and realized it didn’t really matter. Folks still came, still enjoyed the art, food and entertainment and still said they wanted more.
In many ways, ArtSplash has served as a way to share the arts with people intimidated by going to the Art Center. Art doesn’t belong to a certain group of people. It’s for everyone.
Hands-on activities for kids (and, later, adults) ensured that.
While it had a few non-water-related years (it moved to Grandview Park when flooding hit Siouxland), it has always had a connection to the Missouri River in one way or another. Now staged at Riverside Park, it has plenty of room for folks to spread out and make a day (or two) of it.
I’ve used it as a place to see friends, shop for gifts, eat and take a breath before the cold winds of winter start moving in.
In recent years, it also has been an event to remember those folks who worked so hard to make it happen. I remember Linda Hartje, one of the sparkplugs behind the concept, fretting over every detail, making sure it was going to showcase Sioux City like no other community. I remember Jackie Baker and Candy Gaskill scouting talent for what must have been the most eclectic bunch of performers in one place since vaudeville.
And I remember all those tireless workers who stood for hours selling hot dogs and T-shirts and, yes, umbrellas, just to make sure the event was everything they said it would be.
Thanks to them, it's now part of the tapestry of Sioux City. Summer isn't over until we've had ArtSplash.
This year, when you go, be sure to get something to drink and raise a glass to those folks. Twenty-five years is an amazing accomplishment and we know why – it’s because of the People.
And, yes, I'm spelling it with a capital “P.”