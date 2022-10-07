Making an impression: Temptations production 'Ain't Too Proud' leaves its mark on Marcus Paul James

How’s this for a challenge: Actor Marcus Paul James covered seven characters, three of them Temptations, in the Broadway production of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations." Now, in this touring production of the Tony-winning show, he’s playing one – Otis Williams.

There’s still a challenge, considering Williams is the only surviving member of the original group, but the assignment isn’t quite as daunting.

Covering seven roles, “I didn’t have time to get nervous,” he says. “I just had to find my book and review.” For each of the characters (and, yes, Williams was one of them), he made note cards to remind him when his entrances and exits were. Learning the choreography, finding the emotions and standing in the right place were possible because he didn’t immediately consider the big picture. “I learned them one at a time. Instead of taking the hamburger in one bite, you take little bites every night. Then you’re not confused as to what your path is.”

Oh those moves

“Ain’t Too Proud,” the story of the Temptations, isn’t just a litany of songs. It features plenty of backstory and choreography. Lots of choreography. “Sergio Trujillo, who won the Tony for this, really made a point to not only honor it, but elevate it.” James says.

What may have seemed like synchronized arm movements in the 1960s and ‘70s became full-on dance moves in the musical. “He made it comparative for us,” James says of Trujillo. What you see on stage may be more ambitious than what the Temptations did. But, at the time, it was state of the art. “What we’re doing now is just to scale.”

Checking in with Otis

To understand the times, actors in the show have had frequent calls with Williams. “He checks in on us to see what’s going on.”

Before the show debuted on Broadway, he sat with the original cast for hours and answered questions. “He literally pours out the stories and the stories in the show are directly from his book. We’re just doing what he said happened.”

The show’s director and book writer were insistent. They didn’t want imitations of the original Temptations. They wanted their spirit. “There will never be another David Ruffin,” James explains. “There was only one Eddie Kendricks. It’s folly to think that we’re going to imitate them and bring them to life. Our goal is to share new information -- to people who don’t know anything about the Temptations and to those who do. It’s really about telling the story through this lens.”

A family affair

While James wasn’t buying Temptations records when he was a child, the music was always around him. “My mother played their music every Saturday when we cleaned the house. It was never new to me. I grew up with it as if it were my music.”

The Temps story, however, was something he hadn't heard. It occurred during an important time in the United States and showed how it was to be a performer in a world that wasn’t always accepting. “Ain’t Too Proud” covers the Civil Rights Movement, deals with the rise of Motown and the fall of several entertainers. It talks about friendship and competition. It shows what it means to be No. 1 in the country. And it does it all to a very familiar beat.

The story, James says, is like a music staff. The characters and situations are notes on that staff. “The trick is to understand what the actual journey is and your part in that journey.”

'Like getting a tattoo'

Because James has had an eclectic career on Broadway, starring in such shows as “Rent” and “In the Heights,” he knows how important a musical can be.

“No one prepared me for that when I joined ‘Rent,’” he says. “It wasn’t just doing a show on a stage. I would become an ambassador to a legacy and a movement. It doesn’t leave you. No one explained to me that doing the show is almost like getting a tattoo. If you put the work in, it’s always there with you. You’re, in some way, connected to a whole world of people you never met.”

A member of the group Broadway Inspirational Voices, James frequently was featured in concerts. That brought him into contact with “Dear Evan Hansen” creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. While at a reading for another show, he got a call from Paul asking if he could zip over and participate in a reading for a new show. He said yes and discovered it was more than just a little reading. It was the beginning of “The Greatest Showman.” “The next thing I knew, a year and a half later we were shooting the movie.”

While James has had other close encounters with greatness (does the name Lin-Manuel Miranda ring a bell?), the goal continues to be “do good work.”

“It doesn’t matter where you are. A diamond anywhere is still a diamond. As long as you're doing good work, the work will speak for itself.”