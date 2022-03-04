'Mean Girls' teaches Nadina Hassan the power of the self-tape

One of the most valuable lessons Nadina Hassan learned at Baldwin Wallace University came at the end of her time there: The power of the self-tape.

Because the coronavirus pandemic prevented seniors from performing an in-person showcase, they had to do video highlight reels. Those got sent to casting directors and agents and laid the foundation for a new way of doing business.

The time, Hassan says, was really scary. “You jump into this head first, but you don’t know if those auditions are going to come to fruition.”

Now, she says, “that’s the way the world is – self-tapes. If they want to see you in person, it’s for the callback.”

Proof it works: Hassan was cast as Regina George, the queen bee of “Mean Girls.” The process began with those self-tapes, included FaceTime scene work with friends and ended with an in-person callback.

“You get to learn on the job while you’re doing it,” Hassan says. “While I was at home in the year and a half (of the pandemic), I did maybe 100 tapes. With musical auditions, you do have to limit yourself to five takes of the song because you don’t want to overdo it or blow your voice.”

Casting directors, she says, like the new way of business because they don’t have to spend so much time in audition rooms.

Hassan does, too. “It’s less nerve-racking. But I like in-person auditions a lot because you can address the room. You don’t get that with the self-tape, but you do have a lot of control over what you put out there.”

For the "Mean Girls" callback, she flew to New York and “got to perform for real people – not just over FaceTime. I heard shortly after that I had gotten it.”

Rehearsals began in October. The first performance was in November. Slated through 2022, the “Mean Girls” tour has, thus far, been exciting. “It’s definitely an adjustment,” Hassan says. “You learn how to live out of your suitcase and make the hotel room a home. But it’s fun. It’s really cool to go to places that I haven’t been.”

A long run like this also puts into practice other lessons she learned in college. “The maintenance of a show is something we did discuss a lot in school but you can’t really wrap your head around it until you’re doing it. That’s something you learn on the job.” Sticking to routines, staying health and learning how to keep a show fresh are among other key takeaways.

While the original Tina Fey movie was released in 2004, its message still has relevance for today. To make it resonate more than a decade later, the Emmy-winning writer included references to social media and contemporary issues.

Among the touchstones she kept from the film: “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” Regina and her followers share the rules with a new girl at school. And, says Hassan, a love for pink is probably the only thing she has in common with Regina.

“It’s really fun for me to play her every night,” Hassan says. “You get to sort of flip the switch when you get on stage.”

Called the “Apex Predator” in one of the show’s songs, Regina learns a big lesson about how to treat others.

Hassan says she got the message years ago when she first saw the film. “It was actually the first movie I asked my mom to get delivered from Netflix when they were doing that.”

“Be yourself – and don’t change for others” is also key, the Michigan native says. “The messages in ‘Mean Girls’ are timeless.”

