How’s this for longevity: Megan Cavanagh has been with “Menopause The Musical” since 2004.
“On and off,” the “League of Their Own” star says. “It’s sort of my day job. When I don’t have anything else going, I join them for a week or two.”
Because the musical is structured around a series of vignettes, actresses can slide in and out without hurting the show’s momentum. “There are different pools of women who are rotated in,” Cavanagh explains. "It’s lots of fun.”
And, it’s a great night out for women who want to laugh about the changes in life. Four characters meet at Bloomingdale’s during a sale. One’s an Iowa housewife, one’s a soap star, one’s a professional and one’s an Earth Mother.
Cavanagh plays the Earth Mother – a fitting role since “I’m a tie-dyed-wearing liberal. I was a vegan at one time and I meditate.”
The other three argue over a bra; the Earth Mother isn’t all that interested in it – “I’m just trying to make everybody find peace,” Cavanagh says.
The show debuted in 2001 in Florida, then made its way to New York, Las Vegas and other cities before finding new life overseas.
“This is a show that’s geared to an age group that doesn’t get a lot of things made for them,” Cavanagh says. “Women can relate to it and it’s their night out. They’ll come in limos, in boas. Some are having 50th birthday parties and, yes, there are men in the audience.”
Most frequently, she says, those men will say, “I learned a lot.”
New lyrics are attached to familiar songs, which makes it easy for audience members to join in.
Cavanagh, who turned 58 earlier this month, says the show was a great way to get her mind off family medical issues and other concerns. “It’s a real sisterhood of love,” she says. The actors celebrated her birthday in California and shared stories about their own journeys.
When she started “Menopause,” Cavanagh says, she was premenopausal. “I had a hysterectomy, which put me into menopause. Others have had cancer and dealt with other things. We’ve known each other for more than a decade and we’ve gotten close. Now, we’re singing and acting with more truth.”
Because there aren’t many roles for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, “Menopause” serves as home base for many of the actresses.
While Cavanagh has had a healthy film and television career, much of her work these days is as a voiceover talent. “I have a loving family and a very rich life,” she says.
When she started, “the business was very different. There was no internet. Today, everybody is a filmmaker if they have a phone. That’s maddening.”
In addition to starring in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” she got attention for playing Marla Hooch in both the film and television versions of “A League of Their Own.” Released more than 25 years ago, “League” introduced her to Sioux Cityan Lori Petty (“who was really hard-working”) and the women who inspired the film.
“We wanted to make them proud,” Cavanagh says. “They were doing what they loved and, in many cases, they were making more money than their fathers.”
“League” succeeded, she says, because it was about women who weren’t focused on getting married or having men in their lives. “It was about women actually doing something. Audiences liked that.”
Surprisingly, more women-centric films didn’t follow. When the cast went to Bentonville, Arkansas, for the 25th reunion, they reminisced and admitted Hollywood producers still weren’t making many films about women.
“It’s like every movie you see these days has 11 men and two women,” Cavanagh says. “To see a story about women working together is iconic.”
While “Hidden Figures” followed a similar path, Cavanagh says there’s still a need for more, particularly since they do so well at the box office.
Now awaiting the release of an independent film and working on a TV project that she can’t talk about, Cavanagh says she’s at a great point in her career and she’s eager to perform in Sioux City.
“My mother grew up in Sioux City,” she says. “She loved it there.”