Dancers Abby Hammer and Elizabeth Albenesius seized the moment during a dress rehearsal of New Stage Players production of "Disney's Newsies," which begins an eight-performance run at the South Sioux City Middle School on July 26.
Elizabeth Albenesius, most recently seen in Ballet Sioux's "Cinderella" and Abby Hammer, most recently seen on Ballet Sioux's production of "The Little Match Girl," trade in their tutus for newsboy wear in the New State Players' production of "Disney's Newsies."
Dancers Abby Hammer and Elizabeth Albenesius seized the moment during a dress rehearsal of New Stage Players production of "Disney's Newsies," which begins an eight-performance run at the South Sioux City Middle School on July 26.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
Elizabeth Albenesius, most recently seen in Ballet Sioux's "Cinderella" and Abby Hammer, most recently seen on Ballet Sioux's production of "The Little Match Girl," trade in their tutus for newsboy wear in the New State Players' production of "Disney's Newsies."
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
New Stage Players in South Sioux City presents "Newsies."
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Hear ye, hear ye, read all about it! Some of these newsboys look suspiciously like newsgirls!
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. Some of the young singers, dancers and actors appearing in the New Stage Players production of "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical" -- based upon the real-life strike of the orphaned, poor or homeless youth who peddled newspapers on the streets of New York, circa 1899 -- are gals in the guise of ... um, guys.
"We actually did a bit of research about the newskids who who sold newspapers on street corners back then," director Christine Wolf explained during a break in a dress rehearsal. "Both boys and girls were hired at the time."
Well, times were tough for anyone growing up on the mean streets of New York City.
Adapted from the 1992 movie musical, the Tony Award-winning "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical," features the music of Alan Menken and Jack Feldman as well a book by Harvey Fierstein.
The New Stage Players production of the show will run for eight performances at the South Sioux City Middle School, 3625 G Street. The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., July 26, 27 and 29 as well as Aug. 1, 2 and 3. There will be a 2 pm. matinee on July 28 and Aug. 4.
Choreographing a full-fledged musical was a big commitment for Kayla Kellen, who is also a dance coach for the newly-opened Arena Dance Academy.
SIOUX CITY -- Bradey Hansen is a 40-year-old teacher, with a bunch of kids, a pile of dirty laundry stacked as high as Mount Everest and a dog…
"'Newsies' is unique in that it requires everything from tap dancing, acrobatics and, even, stage combat," she said. "It's far from being your typical show."
Add all of that movement while topping it off with complex vocal arrangements as well as a dramatic script, Kellen needed some seasoned cast members.
"I knew both East and (Bishop) Heelan had excellent show choirs," she said. "Show choirs kids have the experience of picking up stage direction and singing arrangements quickly. We have the advantage of having several in our cast."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Silvia Flores of Sioux City picks up the umbrella with her son Lee Flores, 11, during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spectators, including Sioux City residents Amy MacFarlane, Walt Eastman, and Jessie Florke, listen to George Thorogood and the Destroyers during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Most recently, Albenesius essayed the titular role in Ballet Sioux's production of "Cinderella," while Hammer played the part of "The Little Match Girl" in Ballet Sioux's seminal production of the holiday perennial.
"This is so much fun," Hammer said. "In ballet, you're focused on movement because that is how you tell the story and present your character."
"In 'Newsies,' we get to engage the audience and interact with our fellow actors," Albenesius added.
Plus it's nice having seasoned stage vets like Albenesius and Hammer around when Kellen can't be around.
However, Hammer said they're both picking up some tips from "Newsies" cast of show choir kids.
In addition, Albenesius said being a boy -- even for a short while -- can be surprisingly fun.
"When you're a ballerina, you have to be very proper and lady-like," she suggested. "In 'Newsies,' you don't have to be that at all."
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy