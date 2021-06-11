New Stage Players tackles Tony-nominated show -- and a pandemic -- in unique setting

"We were going to do a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee at one point," Hess said. "Then, we thought, 'let's move our Sunday show to the evening instead.'"

Which was fine by Lohr, who's been in previous plays but never had acted in an outdoor show before.

"It is like riding a three-wheeled bike," he said. "It is challenging at first. Eventually, you get used to it."

Lohr plays the part of a Boy Scout going through puberty in a play that revolves around middle schoolers participating in a spelling bee.

Actress Dani Youngberg plays Logainne "Schwarzy" Schwartzandgrubenierre in this New Stage Players production.

"Logainne is the youngest student is the spelling bee but she's trying to act as if she's the most mature person in the group," Youngberg said. "That is an interesting aspect to play with."

Like Lohr, Youngberg had never acted on an outdoor stage.

"Things were interesting to rehearse a scene when you can hear a train passing by a few blocks away," she said with a shrug. "It was a very long train."

Similarly, actress Mary Baker has been keeping tabs on the unexpected disruptions that may occur when acting out-of-doors.