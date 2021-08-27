New Stage Players to hold 'All Together Now' auditions

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Auditions for the musical revue, "All Together Now," at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 6 p.m. Sept. 8. at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave.
Featuring a mix of current and classic Broadway tunes, "All Together Now" will be performed Nov. 12 -15.
Auditioning performers should prepare a musical piece that showcases your vocal range. You may audition with a potential song from the revue. There are slots available for soloists as well as group numbers.
More information can be found at newstageplayers.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
