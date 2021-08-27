 Skip to main content
New Stage Players to hold 'All Together Now' auditions
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Auditions for the musical revue, "All Together Now," at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 6 p.m. Sept. 8. at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave.

Featuring a mix of current and classic Broadway tunes, "All Together Now" will be performed Nov. 12 -15.

Auditioning performers should prepare a musical piece that showcases your vocal range. You may audition with a potential song from the revue. There are slots available for soloists as well as group numbers.

More information can be found at newstageplayers.com.  

