New Stage Players to present outdoor adaptation of Tony-nominated show

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- New Stage Players will present an outdoor adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated play "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," June 11-13 and June 17-19, at the New Stage Players Performing Center, 3201 Dakota Ave.

A musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, the play follows an eclectic group of sixth graders arriving at the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, each eager to win for very different reasons.

Over the course of the evening, audiences will fall in love with these “perspicacious,” “jocular” and “effervescent” spellers.

Since the play will be staged outdoors, audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Showtime will be at 7 p.m. June 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. June 13.

For ticket information, go to newstageplayers.com.

