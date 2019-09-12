Siouxlanders will be among the first to see the new stage show “Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music," when it comes to the Orpheum Theatre this weekend.
Premiering last week in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the family-friendly stage show combines characters from “Blue’s Clues and You,” “Dora the Explorer,” “PAW Patrol,” “Shimmer and Shine” and others.
The premise started taking shape 15 months ago when representatives from Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment met to see how they could bring fan favorites together on one stage.
“We talked about how they might know each other, what they could do together and what made sense in terms of story,” says Nicole Wood, one of the show’s producers. “We decided they would come together to put on a show.” With Dora and two “PAW Patrol” characters as hosts, they could give fans a great “something for everyone” overview.
“Nick (executives) told us which characters they were interested in featuring and how our creative team could portray them.”
Human characters – like Dora – were easy. Actors would portray the roles. But other ones – like the PAW Patrol or the Bubble Guppies – might require costumed performers or puppets.
“One of our goals is to keep it as live as possible,” says Wood, who actually started her career as a performer with “Sesame Street Live.” “All of the voices are brought to life by our actors and singers.” In those cases where it might be difficult to convince audiences someone is a dog, the show uses puppets that are visibly controlled and voiced by an actor. “You wear the puppets on your feet,” Wood says. “It’s called the Bunraku style of puppetry and you don’t have to take many liberties with the characters. If the character is a dog, the performer doesn’t have to be on all fours – and kids are fine with that.”
More important? Interactivity. Because her company has had decades of experience with stage shows based on television favorites, Wood says it has discovered kids love to get involved with the story, get out of their seats and sing and dance.
In “Move to the Music,” they’re actually taught how to do the finale “and when we get to the final scene, they’re doing the same moves,” Wood says. “It’s such a cool moment.”
Shows like “Sesame Street Live” and “PAW Patrol Live” have gone over well on tour. The Midwest, in particular, is a good supporter, which made it easy for producers to launch the latest outing in Iowa. “Our company is based in Minneapolis, so we try to start somewhere close to home,” Wood says. “We can have a lot of our staff on hand to support and if there’s something we forget, we’re only four or five hours away.”
In these beginning weeks, performers have extra rehearsal time so the crew can make sure it’s able to get everything set up in the amount of time available.
Among the lessons actors learn: “The audience isn’t going to be quiet like you’re used to,” Wood says. “On a Broadway tour, they’re usually quiet. But with a show like this, there’s a din all the time and that’s OK. The audience also gives so much energy back to you.”
Cast as Jenny the music teacher in her first “Sesame Street Live” production, Wood found the work very rewarding and a great way to continue her interest in the family segment of theater.
Parents, she says, worry about bringing their toddlers to a show like this, but it’s geared for them. “It’s a totally family friendly experience and, yes, there’s something for all ages.”
