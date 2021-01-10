Northwestern College play selected for Regional Theater Festival

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College theater department's production of "Jabberwocky" is among those chosen to be performed during the Region Five Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF).

Due to COVID-19, the regional festival will be held virtually Jan. 16-24.

Adapted by Northwestern theater professor Ethan Koerner, "Jabberwocky" is a children's play based on a well-known "nonsense" poem by author Lewis Carroll. The story is being performed using different styles of puppetry.

"Jabberwocky" is one of just 12 plays being featured in the Region Five festival, an annual event that features undergraduate and graduate theater programs from six Midwestern states. With its selection, it is also among the plays being considered for the national Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in April.

"Not only does this opportunity bring recognition to our new theater department for its commitment to excellence, bit it provides our student designers and performers the opportunity to get feedback from industry professionals," Koerner said. "We are truly honored to be one of 12 invited productions for the KCACTF Region Five Festival."

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national program dedicated to the improvement of collegiate theater in the United States. Focused on the celebration of diverse and exciting theater, KCACTF involves students from more 600 colleges and universities throughout the United States.

