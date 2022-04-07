Northwestern College presenting theatre classic "The Cherry Orchard" in April

ORANGE CITY -- Later this month, Northwestern College's theatre department is offering people the chance to see a classic work of drama when it performs Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard."

According to a press release, the theatre department will have shows on April 22 and April 23 and then April 28-30. The play begins at 7:30 p.m. at DeWitt Theatre Arts Center’s Allen Theatre on each of those nights and there's a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 23.

The release notes that the play, which premiered the same year Chekhov died of tuberculosis, focuses on a Russian aristocrat who has to come back to her family's estate as it's on the verge of being auctioned to pay the mortgage.

"The play combines comedy, farce and tragedy in telling the story of a country undergoing a dramatic shift from what had been its traditional way of life in the early 20th century," the release stated.

"The Cherry Orchard" performances will feature four graduating seniors in Northwestern’s theatre program: Karisa Meier, Jackson Paganini, Rachel Smart and Sabrina Van Gorp. Per the release, turn-of-the-century costumes were created by student Chloe Tschetter, who studied fashion design last fall at Florence University of Arts in Italy.

Tickets for "The Cherry Orchard" are $10 for adults, $5 for students ages 13-18 and free for those age 12 and under. Tickets go on sale April 13 and can be reserved at nwciowa.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 712-707-7098 or e-mailing boxoffice@nwciowa.edu.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

