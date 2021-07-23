Omaha's Durham Museum to host Nelson Mandela exhibit

Omaha's Durham Museum will host a Nelson Mandela exhibit in the spring and summer of 2022.

"Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is a global touring exhibition that "takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the world's most iconic freedom fighter and political leader," according to a press release.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Round Room Live, America's Black Holocaust Museum and Milwaukee Public Museum. It is at the Milwaukee Public Museum until Aug. 1.

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, is a co-executive producer of the exhibit.

The exhibit, he said, "succeeds in quintessentially depicting the man and the legend whose struggle and sacrifice has captivated the hearts and minds of millions around the world."

The exhibit displays film footage and photographs of the former South African president and also holds more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects that have been loaned from the Mandela family, other museums and archives around the world.