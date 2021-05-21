 Skip to main content
Omaha's newest $103 million concert venue gets a name
Omaha's newest $103 million concert venue gets a name

Steelhouse Omaha exterior rendering

Steelhouse Omaha will be located near Holland Performing Arts Center along Dodge and Capitol Streets in downtown Omaha.

 Omaha Performing Arts

OMAHA — The planned $103 million concert venue for downtown Omaha has a name: Steelhouse Omaha.

The facility, which will hold 1,500 to 3,000 people when it opens in mid-2023, is already under construction. Omaha Performing Arts and city officials announced the name during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue.

Steelhouse Omaha will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than CHI Health Center. It is across Dodge Street from the Holland Performing Arts Center.

“The unique design of this venue, featuring the striking use of exterior steel cladding, will create a dynamic look that will help Steelhouse Omaha stand out in our downtown,” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said in a news release. “Once open, Steelhouse Omaha will transform our city’s music scene, drawing fans from across the region to enjoy a wide variety of music options.”

Steelhouse Omaha gateway exterior

Steelhouse Omaha will offer a midrange concert venue between the smaller Orpheum Theater and larger CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Officials said the lack of fixed seating at Steelhouse Omaha should help attract in-demand musical artists who otherwise might not consider the city for their concert tour schedules. Officials also said the venue’s flexibility will provide local artists and organizations opportunities to offer programs in nontraditional formats.

interior

Rendering of Omaha Performing Arts’ planned live music venue.

Omaha Performing Arts officials cited a University of Nebraska-Lincoln study that projected Steelhouse Omaha will draw 155,000 more people downtown and add $13 million in annual economic impact. 

The concert venue was announced 18 months ago, and Kiewit Building Group began site preparation work last summer. The $103 million price tag, which includes $1.1 million from the city, represents a $6 million decrease from the original estimate of $109 million.

