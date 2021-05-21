Omaha's newest $103 million concert venue gets a name

OMAHA — The planned $103 million concert venue for downtown Omaha has a name: Steelhouse Omaha.

The facility, which will hold 1,500 to 3,000 people when it opens in mid-2023, is already under construction. Omaha Performing Arts and city officials announced the name during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue.

Steelhouse Omaha will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than CHI Health Center. It is across Dodge Street from the Holland Performing Arts Center.