Opera singer Jared Bybee takes a risk with 'South Pacific' tour

Jared Bybee has sung “Some Enchanted Evening” many times in recitals and concerts but never in a show. Until now.

As Emile DeBecque, the wealthy landowner in the national touring production of “South Pacific,” Bybee gets a chance to perform the song in context. “It was always a beautiful song but now, having done the role, the word ‘nearly’ stands out to me. It’s about what he has gained and what he has lost.”

For Bybee, “South Pacific” is his first foray into musical theater. It brings changes (opera singers may do three shows a week, Broadway performers pull off eight), a chance to work with microphones and a look at what touring life is all about.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he admits. “I’ve traveled with opera, but this is just a lot more concentrated. It’s about staying focused.”

Poising to pivot

The California native, like most in live performing, was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. Operas that he had been booked to perform were canceled; venues were closed.

“I was supposed to sing Don Giovanni in Seattle and the artistic director decided to turn it into a movie and stream the movie live,” he says. The transition worked. Now, “a lot of opera companies are shifting to include (streaming versions) in their seasons. (The pandemic) forced some of the older art forms to adapt.”

It also got performers like Bybee to consider what else was out there. While quarantining in Santa Cruz, California, he and friends noted surfers didn’t have any place to put their car keys, wallets and phones. “They’d hide them under a shrub or bury them in the ground. We had this idea, ‘What if we found a way for them to store their things in a locked box?’”

While red tape prevented them from seeing the idea through, the partners got a chance to vet their idea with business owners and designers. The “cool learning experience,” Bybee says, helped crack the door to consider options like “South Pacific.”

“Film and theater and opera seem to be in their own worlds and I never understood why – why there isn’t more overlap.”

More theater?

Now that he has had a chance to test the waters, Bybee is sold on his latest venture. “I’m having an absolute blast.” And, Emile is a very operatic role.

In the future, he’d love to tackle “Sweeney Todd” and see where else musical theater can take him. He’s still on tap for other operas (“The Marriage of Figaro” is on his 2022 schedule), but he’s open to change.

Interestingly, he got a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah. Pre-med was his career path, but “it didn’t end up happening for me.” Dad, who is a physician, faced a similar choice. He, too, sang opera but chose medicine. Bybee., meanwhile, opted for music.

“I was lucky that my parents did support me, either way. It has led to a happy life for me.”

Yes, Bybee says, the schedule can be demanding and there isn’t a guarantee of employment. But it does produce fulfilling results. “Success doesn’t happen overnight,” he says. “You do a lot of auditioning and you have to deal with people telling you ‘no’ but you realize there’s no way to prepare for that.”

Likewise, the coronavirus pandemic. To make it in the business, Bybee says, “you really have to be dedicated.”

And open to change.

