Paranormal Cirque is a circus with a spooky, sexy twist

SIOUX CITY-- The circus is in town, but don't expect to see any dogs, ponies or, even, clowns doing schtick.

No, the European-inspired Paranormal Cirque is actually thrilling, wickedly sexy theater of macabre that is part "Moulin Rouge" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

Performing underneath the big tent near the entrance of the former Sears store at Southern Hills Mall, Paranormal Cirque will be entertaining -- and terrifying -- audiences from now until Sunday.

However, don't bring really little kids to this big top of terror. Paranormal Cirque is rated R.

"A person must be 17 and have a photo ID in order to purchase a ticket," Paranormal Cirque's Ben Holland explained. "Audience members, age 13 - 17, are welcome but only at a parent's discretion."

That's because Paranormal Cirque's preshow entertainment is not for the faint of heart.

"Audiences will need to survive a haunted house that will send them into a parallel universe," Holland said. "If they come through that, they'll be amazed by many monstrous creatures with hidden talents."

Haunted houses? Monstrous creatures? Wait, this doesn't seem like any circus we've been to before.