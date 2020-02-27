'PAW Patrol' offers broad experience for actress Janelle Good, excitement for Sioux City families

Actors like Good manipulate bunraku puppets that make it appear as if the cartoon dogs are actually performing.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” the Rockford University grad says. “After a while, you become one with the puppet.”

To get to that point, Good worked in front of mirrors, learning how to manipulate the character so it would look like she was reacting to others. “Movements in your body affect the movements of the pup,” she says.

Because she’s one of the smallest members of the cast (she’s 5-foot-1 and weighs 100 pounds), Good is able to drive home one of the show’s messages: “No job is too big, no pup is too small.”

“Skye even alludes to the idea that even after you try your best, it’s OK to ask for help,” Good says. “These pups are willing to go out of their way for others.”

Growing up in Southern California, Good saw The Wiggles in concert and remembers enjoying the show immensely. “PAW Patrol,” she says, has the same effect on its audience.

For an actor, it’s a great way to combine singing, dancing and acting.