NEW YORK -- “Hadestown” has the heft to win the most Tony Awards this year, but don’t discount “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which could win plenty – even without a Best Play nomination.
By category, here’s how the race shifts down:
BEST MUSICAL: “Hadestown.” It’s original, lively and isn’t based on a film. “Tootsie” and “Ain’t Too Proud” are the only potential spoilers.
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL: “Oklahoma." It's too different to ignore.
BEST ACTOR/MUSICAL: Santino Fontana, “Tootsie.” The role is designed to win awards and Fontana delivers.
BEST ACTRESS/MUSICAL: Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show.” She’s a Broadway fave who hasn’t won.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR/MUSICAL: Andre De Shields, “Hadestown.” (But an “Ain’t Too Proud” actor could slip in.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS/MUSICAL: Ali Stroker, “Oklahoma.” (Amber Gray from “Hadestown” is our choice.)
BEST PLAY: “The Ferryman,” particularly since “To Kill a Mockingbird” isn’t in the category.
BEST REVIVAL: “The Waverly Gallery” (but there’s hope for “All My Sons” because it’s still running.
BEST ACTOR/PLAY: Bryan Cranston, “Network” (There’s a glimmer of hope for “Mockingbird’s” Jeff Daniels because the play wasn’t nominated.)
BEST ACTRESS/PLAY: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery.” Attention must be paid.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR/PLAY: Bertie Carvel, “Ink.” Possible spoilers: Benjamin Walker, “All My Sons” and Gideon Glick, “Mockingbird.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS/PLAY: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” If she doesn’t win, there’s a cabal afoot.
Look for "Hadestown" to do well in technical categories.