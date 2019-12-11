Putting the circle in 'cirque': Rachel Salzman spins a Christmas surprise at the Orpheum

Don’t worry about Rachel Salzman’s hands as she spins around the Orpheum Theatre stage during “A Magical Cirque Christmas.”

“It’s more likely I’ll injure my toes or my shins,” the Cyr wheel performer says. “It looks like I’m going to roll over my hands, but it’s really easy to open your hands. The first thing you will roll over are your toes."

The Cyr wheel, for those who don’t know, is a hoop-like contraption that’s approximately 10 centimeters taller than its user. It weighs about 29 pounds and it requires its performer to constantly shift weight to keep moving. Make one wrong move and disaster is possible.

Before Salzman started performing on it, she was an accomplished dancer in New York, working with acclaimed companies.

In 2012, however, she moved to Montreal to study with the National Circus School. She was introduced to the Cyr wheel (named for its creator, Daniel Cyr) and realized it was a good fit. “I feel like I’m dancing with my wheel,” she says. “It’s a great dance partner.”

Still, those first weeks were rough. “It was horrible,” Salzman admits. “There’s no way to prepare to be good at it. You really just suck for a while. You just keep going.”