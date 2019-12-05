Quadruple threat Rob Clove finds way to swing 'Bandstand' into Sioux City show

Roles in independent films and short subjects followed. But “Bandstand,” the story of life for World War II veterans after the war, is his first stage work.

“I was worried about overacting,” Clove says. “In films, the camera picks up everything. On stage, you have to make sure you’re reaching the back row in the third balcony.”

Stopping in 75 cities over seven months, the “Bandstand” tour has taught Clove how to maintain his body and withstand touring. “When you travel 500 miles on a tour bus and do a show that night, it takes a toll on you,” he says. “You grow up quickly, but these are the experiences that shape your career.”

While his character – Jimmy Campbell – wasn’t written as a black man, producers were convinced Clove was the best person for the role. “He’s written in such a way that it makes sense. He could be a person of color,” Clove says.