Remember when: Memories of past Sioux City concerts flood back during stay-at-home times

Who would have thought KISS’s farewell performance at the Tyson Events Center was our last concert outing, too?
Yet, for many Siouxlanders, that February concert was the last time they gathered in a large group to hear music. Now, as plans are made to open back up (in 2021, perhaps?), it’s time to look back at what we got from those experiences and why they were so important. Some excerpts from our reviews:
MARCH 30, 2019:
Because the “only all-vocal group” in country music does a lot of covers, there were offerings from the legends (“Ring of Fire”), the new wavers (“My Church”) and the outliers (Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill”).
At the Orpheum Theatre, the five more than dabbled in choreography, shared lead vocals and let bass Tim Foust serve as unofficial emcee.
A master of dry humor, he told several fun stories (including an account of Home Free’s past 12 days, which included a tour in Australia and Diana Ross’ birthday party) and a good way of dealing with the faithful. To curb incessant photo coverage and “live-streaming for your cheap friends,” he got the band to pose before telling the audience to “put ‘em away and live in the moment.” The practice was a good one – one other artists should adopt.
JUNE 13, 2019:
Country music has become so eclectic it’s impossible to say what it is today.
Thankfully, there’s a space for Kane Brown, who made a strong case for a rap contingent that mixes things up as much as Post Malone does in pop.
Dressed in a black T-shirt (with Gucci on the back), strategically patched jeans and a swag cap, he stretched his range with “Weekend” and “Used to Love You Sober,” proving he has the skills to do heartfelt, melodic songs, too.
Willing to open a vein, Brown talked about his childhood (which included an abusive stepfather) and the bullies he ran into at school. Launching into “Learning,” he had the crowd in his corner from the first words and made you want to cheer for every bit of his success. “That’s why I’m learning how to let it go,” he sang.
JULY 6, 2019:
When it was Flo Rida’s turn, the attendees were more than ready to “jump, jump, jump,” which happened through the first three songs.
Blessed with a great deejay and two unstoppable backup dancers, he pushed the party agenda to the edge, even bringing a group of females on stage for “Low.” Hits like “Right Round,” “Good Feeling” and “Where Them Girls At” got their due.
Highly personable, Flo Rida wore jean shorts and what looked like a security vest. He tossed out roses, doused the front row with champagne and offered up shots. He also put on an energetic stage show – one that was just as robust as Pitbull’s last year at Battery Park.
JULY 12, 2019:
Brad Paisley shouldn’t wait so long between visits to Sioux City.
Turning up at the Tyson Events Center Friday night – his first appearance in nearly 10 years – he brought the kind of music that makes Siouxland crowds glad they’re out on a weekend night.
Starting with a tease (winter snow and ice), he quickly segued into summer and opened with “Beat This Summer,” then moved on to “Ticks” before working his way through to “Water.”
With huge screens backing him, it was impossible to miss any of his great guitar licks or his stealth dance moves. The set was so fun to watch there was even a bar that looked like an aquarium at one point.
SEPT. 28, 2019:
Dame Evelyn Glennie was like the Alice Waters of percussion Saturday night, cooking up a feast of sounds with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.
Performing Michael Daugherty’s “Dreamachine,” a piece written for her, Glennie showcased the marimba, the vibraphone, the snare and bass drums, and a table full of specialty instruments in a flurry of activity.
Glennie spiced it up with a forceful approach to each percussive invention. The marimba was the appetizer, bringing the audience to the table. A spread of instruments (including a triangle, a ratchet, maracas and tambourines) became a palate cleanser before a vibraphone main course and a snare drum dessert were served.
DEC. 11, 2019:
It’s easy to see why Andy Blankenbuehler won a Tony Award for choreographing “Bandstand.”
His dances – and his actors’ movements – elevate a relatively familiar story and give it heft.
Without those flashbacks to World War II and a revolving door approach to building a band, this wouldn’t be anything more than a Mickey-and-Judy trek to stardom.
Stopping in Sioux City Wednesday night, the national touring company boasted great singers and a talented troupe of dancers who were able to turn on a dime (and a very small stage). They sold the story of a veteran determined to win a national band competition and made it resonate.
FEB. 15, 2020:
Early on in the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to Queen, the Orpheum Theatre balcony started shaking.
It wasn’t due to faulty construction, but enthusiastic audience members rocking out to “Another One Bites the Dust.”
By the time the visiting Wildborne Music Band got to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the walls may have been shaking, too.
FEB. 21, 2020:
Paul Stanley was right.
He and Gene Simmons aren’t ending their KISS touring days with a whimper.
At Friday’s Tyson Events Center concert, the band offered a taste of just about everything they provided in each of their visits since 1982.
Featuring more pyrotechnics than a small town Fourth of July celebration, the two-hour-plus performance included moving pods, ziplines, a confetti blizzard and, yes, many of those iconic songs.
A “Dancing with the Stars” show was slated to appear March 15 at the Orpheum Theatre, but the show canceled, one of the first victims of the coronavirus pandemic. A potential return? It’s possible. The television show is back on the air and, with that, the hope of more live performances.
