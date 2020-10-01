Remember when: Memories of past Sioux City concerts flood back during stay-at-home times

Who would have thought KISS’s farewell performance at the Tyson Events Center was our last concert outing, too?

Yet, for many Siouxlanders, that February concert was the last time they gathered in a large group to hear music. Now, as plans are made to open back up (in 2021, perhaps?), it’s time to look back at what we got from those experiences and why they were so important. Some excerpts from our reviews:

MARCH 30, 2019:

Because the “only all-vocal group” in country music does a lot of covers, there were offerings from the legends (“Ring of Fire”), the new wavers (“My Church”) and the outliers (Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill”).

At the Orpheum Theatre, the five more than dabbled in choreography, shared lead vocals and let bass Tim Foust serve as unofficial emcee.