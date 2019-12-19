REVIEW: Aerial acts land in winner's Cirque at Orpheum Theatre

If you needed a reason to push away from holiday treats, you should have been at “A Magical Cirque Christmas” Thursday night at the Orpheum Theatre.
Featuring a highly fit troupe of acrobats and athletes who could twist better than a candy cane, the show made you think twice about those visions of sugarplums dancing in your head.
One after another, the performers offered feats of agility while familiar Christmas songs played. Some were sung by a warm and winning Therese Curatolo; others got a Mannheim-like electronic interpretation.
To keep things moving, host John Archer played with the audience, offered magic tricks and introduced the various acts of agility. In short, he was the Wizard of Ahhs.
Of the handful of acts, Sergei Kozakov and Anastasiia Niukina were the most death-defying. Hanging from straps, Kozakov flipped Niukina in so many ways it was impossible to play “Name That Tune” with the music. They turned up in the second act, too, and did a similar contortion helix, this time on the stage. His muscles and her flexibility were amazing, particularly since bending is considered a struggle for many of us.
More “America’s Got Talent” than Cirque du Soleil, the show featured several graduates from the former franchise. Yusaku Mochizuki juggled in sync with visuals on a screen behind him; Archer did a mentalist bit that wowed Penn and Teller.
While Archer settled for laughs, Mochizuki aimed for dropped jaws. His well-timed juggling (particularly when the lights were dimmed) was impressive, even when he added in tap dancing.
Although Rachel Salzman had an aerial hoop routine that was just as scary as Kozakov and Niukina’s strap act, it was her performance on the Cyr Wheel that provided a real twist. Working inside a hula hoop-like device, she spun around like a gyroscope clad in a peppermint dress. The effect was fascinating.
Duo trapeze artists Virginie Gerbeau and Zoe Sanscartier worked in the air, too, flawlessly moving in tandem. The idea that none of the aerial artists used a net was about as nerve-racking as these shows get.
On the same bill, Eduardo Garza’s juggling, Alex Mruz’s rola bola and Anastasiia Mazur’s hand balancing were every bit as complex but didn’t have the same fear factor.
Ray Rodrigues and Henry Green offered a foot juggling performance that was effective. But in pure adrenaline terms, “Magical Cirque Christmas” belonged to the aerialists.
Up on the housetop, they clicked, clicked, clicked like no one – not even St. Nick.