REVIEW: 'Annie' doesn't quite have the same punch it once did

Billionaires are a lot different than they were in Oliver Warbucks’ day.

Now, instead of helping orphans find their birth parents, they’re buying social media outlets and blasting into space.

“Annie,” as a result, doesn’t have the same punch as it did in the 1970s. Even little inside jokes (Harpo Marx, for example), don’t land like they used to.

Still, the national touring company of the show gave it its best shot and found smiles where we didn’t remember them.

Stopping at the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night, this “Annie” had its strongest punch whenever the orphans or Bert Healy’s cavalcade were on stage. Poor Sandy didn’t get as much exposure as we remember but Ellie Rose Pulsifer’s Annie was just as plucky as little red-haired girls come.

She found new beats in “Tomorrow” and helped understudy Harrison Drake as Warbucks through a couple of dance numbers.

While Martin Charnin’s lyrics, Charles Strouse’s music and Thomas Meehan’s book are rock solid, time has undercut the latter and left some of the laughs offstage. Wilson Chin’s sets and Alejo Vietti’s costumes worked well, even though a few more actors could have eliminated the need to tell FDR, for example, from Brandeis.

Even the idea of Annie resonating with an audience today required some work. Luckily, Pulsifer didn’t need to offer a short course before “It’s a Hard Knock Life.” She was solid throughout, making Stefanie Londino’s Miss Hannigan hardly as threatening as she might have been. Londino, in fact, could have fought for laughs a bit more. Only with Nick Bernardi’s Rooster and Krista Curry’s Lily did she really come to life. “Little Girls” could have been her valedictory. It wasn’t.

Director Jenn Thompson moved the show around nicely (scoring best with her youngest actors) but didn’t account for the laughs that relied on some sense of history. Even Bradley Ford Betros’ Roosevelt could have used a set-up, so his cabinet wouldn’t have seemed like such a question mark.

Premiering during Jimmy Carter’s administration, “Annie” landed differently 40-some years ago. When Annie came out with her red dress and re-coiffed hair she seemed like a new little girl. In this edition, she looked like Dolly arriving at the Harmonia Gardens.

Time also dimmed some of those hallmarks and America’s view of politicians, billionaires and Hooverville residents. Luckily, songs like “Tomorrow” work no matter what. You may be tired of its repetition, but you can’t deny its ability to deliver.

“Annie,” it seems, has become a museum piece. Thursday’s performance demonstrated why. When Mona Lisa doesn’t get the laughs she once did, you know it’s time for a retooling.