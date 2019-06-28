There are so many new toys in “Toy Story 4” you almost need a guidebook to keep them all straight.
Luckily, “The Art of 'Toy Story 4'” shows most of them – particularly ones that hover in the background of scenes.
Gabby Gabby, a talking doll Woody and Bo Peep meet in an antiques store, even has a mini-book in the middle of the lavishly illustrated volume. It gives you a sense of the pull-string doll’s range and, maybe, softens some of the edges that appear in the film.
Sketches and other illustrations show how director Josh Cooley and his team made some of the search-and-rescue journey possible. There’s even a look at Bonnie’s family RV and how Buzz and Jessie made their way out.
The Second Chance Antiques Store is detailed, too, revealing how items were organized and where Gabby Gabby reigned.
Those creepy ventriloquist dolls? They evolved as well, but Bo Peep probably had the greatest design curve. Artists weigh in on her clothing shifts and how she was able to improvise, despite accidents and a series of homes. Although the movie doesn’t chronicle her journey from Andy’s home to the antiques store, the book fills in the blanks. “Team Bo,” as the designers were called, illustrate how she might have looked in any number of guises. That poofy dress she wore on the lamp morphs into a cape. And, yes, the book tells how those toys in the store barter to get outside and into someone’s home.
Tinny (the one-man band) has his own back story; figurines and bobbleheads get the due they don’t in the film. And Ducky and Bunny have variations that might have made the carnival even more fun.
While this isn’t called “the making of ‘Toy Story,’” it might have been nice to have more text to understand the choices Cooley and company made.
A section talks about a “Forkshop” that was held to get a handle on Forky, the character made from a spork. Crew members made their own spork-based creatures and learned what Forky could and couldn’t do. Some of the results suggest where the character could go if – as one of the film’s credits sequences shows – there’s more adventures for the homemade toy.
More of those tales out of school would have been welcome.
“The Art of Toy Story 4” may not be intended for children, but let them look at it. They’ll see aspects of the characters they never knew existed.
Woody and Buzz included.
“The Art of Toy Story 4” is from Chronicle Books.