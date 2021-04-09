REVIEW: Bill Blagg combines heartwarming story with magic tricks

Magician Bill Blagg didn’t make any tigers disappear at the Orpheum Theatre Friday night.

He also didn’t saw a woman in half or pull a rabbit out of a hat.

He did, however, entertain fully with the story of his attraction to magic and the work it took to become a headliner.

Accompanied by familiar music (including a tear-worthy “Forrest Gump” theme), the “Bill Blagg Live” show was like a magician’s TED talk, complete with illustrations.

Many – including a rope trick he said took 25 years to perfect – were familiar but they were packaged with a heart-warming story about a great grandfather he never knew and the support he gave him through letters.

Based in Wisconsin, Blagg was an award-winning magician at 18. He borrowed $25,000 to mount a show and found himself working a 9 to 5 job just to repay the loan. Leaving the passion behind, he rediscovered magic on a vacation in Italy. Laced throughout his story: levitating tables, disappearing bottles, dancing handkerchiefs.

While a video screen was too small for most of the audience to appreciate, Blagg had other props (like a magic stand his father made) that helped convey his message of support.