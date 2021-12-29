REVIEW: 'Dear Evan Hansen' takes a new look at social media's impact

OMAHA -- “Dear Evan Hansen” works 10 times better on stage than it ever did on film.

Need proof? See the national touring production of the musical that’s in Omaha this week. You’ll be drawn into the story of an anxiety-ridden teen and care about how he extracts himself from the big lie that changes his life.

Key to understanding Evan Hansen: Stephen Christopher Anthony, who takes the character in a different direction than the original’s Ben Platt and doesn’t rely on tics to make him seem real. Anthony’s performance is so keenly layered you’ll warm to Evan more quickly and understand why he doesn’t want to hurt parents who are just trying to process their son’s death.

A decided outsider, Evan is encouraged by a therapist to write letters to himself. Because he broke his left arm, his mom (Jessica E. Sherman) gives him a Sharpie and tells him to make friends by asking others to sign his cast. He resists but encounters a rowdy teen named Connor (Nikhil Saboo) who scrawls on the cast, takes his “Dear Evan Hansen” letter and disappears. When Connor takes his own life, that brief encounter becomes the start of the big lie. The boy’s parents think Evan was his best friend and has answers to their many questions.

Rather than disappoint them, he leans in, pretends he was close and tells stories that have no basis in truth.

Director Michael Greif uses projections of emails, letters, social media posts and vlogs to show how Evan’s lie overwhelms him and grows. In a smaller theater, the impact is greater; in a large venue, it’s hard to figure out what’s at play. Still, the focus remains on the eight characters who are most invested in keeping Connor’s name alive.

The boy’s parents (nicely played by John Hemphill and Kelsey Venter) pull Evan into their home and view him as a chance to undo the mistakes they made with Connor. Because Evan’s mom, Heidi (Jessica E. Sherman), is so busy with work and school, she doesn’t realize they’re treading on her turf.

Enamored with Connor’s sister, Zoe (Stephanie La Rochelle), Evan isn't about to stop the bonding exercise.

Blessed with telling songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “Dear Evan Hansen” tests its actors’ range. Anthony complements them nicely but Sherman’s big number, “So Big/So Small,” could have used a softer approach throughout. When members of the Murphy family try to process their grief, “Requiem” becomes an ensemble piece that readies the audience for the stirring “You Will Be Found.”

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, “DEH” has been dormant for a few years and it’s interesting to see how time has made this both dated and relevant. Since the show first opened, social media has taken a hit. Compassion, meanwhile, has become a bigger life goal for many. We’re seeing it through different eyes, which only helps redeem Evan.

Even though Connor dies early on, Saboo returns repeatedly and becomes the sounding board Evan needs. He’s a great friend, ironically, who helps him see the light.

“Dear Evan Hansen” still brings big tears throughout. But, this time, they’re tears of understanding and acceptance. Cheers to the cast -- especially the always-good Anthony -- for fostering the shift.

