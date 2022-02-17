REVIEW: 'Disney on Ice' brings old friends -- and a skating horse

The Winter Olympics may have had plenty of drama, but they didn’t boast a skating horse.

Opening at the Tyson Events Center Thursday night, “Disney on Ice” had several – including a dancing Maxiumus that trotted with the best of them.

The impressive steed turned up in a “Tangled” routine that event had Flynn Rider (Jacob Marsh) and Rapunzel (Taylor Steele) hanging from silks and raising the bar for ice show pairs skaters.

The elaborate first act number had so many extras, it easily bumped more popular fare with Disney fans.

Built around heroes, the “Into the Magic” show featured six Disney features and guest appearances by the original four, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald. Surprisingly, Mickey was quite polished, zipping down the ice with great speed and style. Spins? Yup, he could do them.

Two hosts (Ciara Pinkney and Jasmine Bezugly) introduced the segments which condensed those animated features to a few key highlights.

“Beauty and the Beast,” which opened the show, let Colleen Clancy show how versatile she was as Belle. In addition to executing some fairly difficult jumps, she partnered with the Prince (Daniel Arsenault) for some crisp ballroom dancing. Even with skating silverware, Lumiere and Cogsworth around them, they stood out.

“Coco” followed (letting an unbilled skater show his worth as Miguel) before the big “Tangled” piece.

Set designers managed to turn a castle into homes for the Beast, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Elsa and Anna and, yes, Moana.

The show’s lighting was impressive, as well, and, just in case you thought you had seen everything, there was fire in the big “Moana” story, fireworks in the “Frozen” section and a glass slipper in “Cinderella” that had to be seen to be appreciated. (Go, you’ll see what we mean.)

Moana (Rachael Emge) got to sail across the ice with Maui, take on Tamatoa, the coconut crab, and mess with a bunch of undersea creatures before she got her happily ever after.

Some of the Cliffs Notes versions of Disney classics featured songs that weren’t immediately recognizable and lots of sight gags. While younger audience members were more interested in their souvenirs, older ones had to be impressed with the athleticism that didn’t seem to hold back. Cinderella (Jessica Hatfield) and Prince Charming (Dmitry Dun) had some lifts that would have made Beijing competitors jealous.

While the Feld company hasn’t messed with its “handful of stories” formula, it has upped its skating standards. The soloists were quite polished and found new ways to play with the skating ensemble.

In “Frozen,” Olaf even lost his head (and still enjoyed summer) while Elsa (Larkyn Austman) and Anna (Kaela Kapeikis) showed same-sex pairs skating should be considered more often.

Because Sioux City has a long history with ice shows, it was great to see “Disney on Ice” upholding the tradition. If you go this weekend, don’t get too far on one side or another. You don't want to miss any horsing around.

“Disney on Ice” continues through Sunday at the Tyson Events Center.

