REVIEW: 'Freestyle Love Supreme' cracks door on Broadway's big creators

Success, however, got in the way of the freestyle. Veneziale moved to San Francisco; the others made their mark on Broadway.

When they decided to reunite for a series of shows, some of the hurt was obvious. The participants talk about it in the documentary and, in scant performances, show what makes the beatboxer (Chris Sullivan) the “foundation of freestyle.”

“None of us has to do it,” Manuel says of the performances. But “life is a little better when we do it.”

Fried gets into stories about addiction and jealousy, hints at the outside successes and provides a little insight into one of Freestyle’s early homes – the Drama Book Shop, a New York store that gave them space. When it was in danger of disappearing, Manuel and friends bought the business and vowed to keep it going.

Footage of a young Lin – performing as a child in his home – offers a glimpse of the situations that enabled him to be a creator so early in life. Because he was supported – by family and the Freestyle friends – he had the ability to fail. More important, he had those trusting voices (like Kail’s) who helped him refine what others might have praised.