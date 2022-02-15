REVIEW: Jared Bybee's superb voice anchors 'South Pacific'

Jared Bybee’s incredible voice anchored much of the national touring production of “South Pacific.”

Just when you thought Jeffrey B. Moss’s direction was about to take the show in directions it didn’t need to go, Bybee’s commanding presence as Emile de Becque made sure it was grounded in the truth of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless songs.

Good voices cropped up everywhere in the show, but they didn’t have Bybee’s depth or purity.

When he wasn’t on stage, a strong wind could have upended much of the storytelling.

The problem: Moss didn’t lean into the musical’s message of prejudice and discrimination. When de Becque told Ensign Nellie Forbush (Maris McCulley) he had two children from a marriage to an islander, she reacted so severely – and quickly – it didn’t make sense. Had seeds been planted in Nellie’s earlier songs (“A Cockeyed Optimist” among them), it might have worked.

McCulley, who sang quite well, wasn’t given much in terms of choreography for a pair of songs that seemed to go on forever. “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” has been known – at least in recent years – for including a real shower. A few soap suds were used here, shortchanging her from having one of those moments that occur when a show is performed live. Likewise, “I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy” could have used more business, particularly since she was accompanied by a chorus of nurses.

Guy Noland – as the enterprising Luther Billis – and Catrina Tereul Clark – as Bloody Mary, his partner in commerce – brought plenty of laughs and new takes on classic characters. They held up their end of the bargain and should have been given more attention throughout the show.

While Moss used projections to convey the World War II location, they were pretty spartan in the first three-fourths of the show. When the action heated up on the warfront, they were more than sufficient, putting us in the middle of the action.

Woody Minshew, as Lt. Joseph Cable, the American who falls for Bloody Mary’s daughter, could have been given more breathing room, too. His subplot was rushed, while a Thanksgiving Pageant had more than enough time (and flags with 50 stars) to cook the turkey and serve it. Bob Richard’s choreography could have made this a highlight.

Thankfully, the show (which stopped at the Orpheum Theatre Tuesday night) had several reprises of “Some Enchanted Evening.” Bybee stepped up and made each one different and meaningful.

While the recent Broadway revival of “South Pacific” found a way to be relevant and telling, this one appeared content embracing the familiar. Too much time has passed to expect an audience to sit still for something like that.

Bless Bybee, though, for shaking it up and singing like he meant everything Emile was saying. The Orpheum was fortunate to have his clear voice ring through the rafters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.