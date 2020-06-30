REVIEW: Just you wait: 'Hamilton' wows in television adaptation

Like “Amadeus,” “Hamilton” sets up a rivalry – between Hamilton, the overachiever (played by Miranda), and Aaron Burr, the contender (Leslie Odom Jr.). Friends at one point, they grow into competitors, then one becomes “the damn fool who shot” the other.

While Miranda uses a host of music styles to tell the story, he gets the most out of rap, letting Hamilton battle Jefferson (Daveed Diggs) in a throw-down worthy of Eminem and Tupac. He lets King George (Jonathan Groff) check in, too, with sounds that might have come out of London in the 1960s.

Director Tommy Kail swirls it all together in a tornado of scenes that crackle. When Washington (Chris Jackson, who really shines in this version) sends Hamilton a letter, members of the ensemble pass it from one to another, suggesting the kind of time it took to reach its recipient. Kail does a similar thing with a duel and lets Odom own the stage with “The Room Where It Happens,” easily the show’s best number.

A rotating turntable and a kaleidoscope of lights keep the focus tight, particularly when the story is rushing through those early days of America. There’s plenty of history here, but it’s told in a way that isn’t easily forgotten.