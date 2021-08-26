REVIEW: Paranormal Cirque brings chills and early Halloween thrills

He figured into a couple of first-act routines, as well, but his nun skit went on a little too long and explained why there’s a parental guidance warning on the show. Giroldini was good at working with an audience but his magic tricks weren’t any you haven’t seen in other shows.

Like Hernandez, Jhon Villegas and Argentina Portugal wowed with numbers that were more than a little dangerous.

Villegas hung from silks and flew over the crowd; Portugal covered the same turf swinging from her hair. While Ben Holland was extremely creepy as a caged man who could twist in all sorts of positions, his participation should have been felt in the second act, particularly since he was like the Grim Reaper’s sidekick.

While the show’s music was more than a little loud, it didn’t win the overkill award. That went to the night’s smoke machines. Often, they were so intense you couldn’t see the acts in the center ring.

Thankfully, you couldn’t miss Hernandez jumping up and down on his wheel. He was amazing, providing the thrills while others brought the chills.

If you plan to attend one of the weekend shows, dress for comfort. The tent is hot and officials recommend attendees wear masks.

Paranormal Cirque has shows through Sunday in the Southern Hills Mall parking lot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.