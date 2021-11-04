REVIEW: 'Simon & Garfunkel Story' is thin but the stars have big talents

There wasn’t a lot of story in “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night, but there were plenty of those glorious songs.

Sung by Ben Cooley and Taylor Bloom, two actors approximating the Grammy-winning duo, they suggested the times when folk rock chronicled a turbulent world.

Created and directed by Dean Elliott, the show was more of a tribute concert with liner notes than full-blown Broadway show. To set the scene, Cooley and Bloom offered background before launching into cuts from the characters' hit (and not-so-hit) albums. The detail was good, but it might have been stronger with scenes between the two or even photographs of the real S&G during seminal moments of their shared career.

While Cooley had Garfunkel-like hair, Bloom was more handsome than Simon. Their voices weren’t exact duplicates, either. But the two managed to conjure the appropriate vibe necessary to rekindle old memories. Several times, they switched clothes to match the era – vests, turtlenecks, sweaters. The suggestion worked, but a show labeled “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” should have been more forthcoming.

While there was plenty of trivia (the two started out as Tom and Jerry; Garfunkel taught math during one of the biggest times in his music career; they starred together in a school production of “Alice in Wonderland”), the “Story” didn’t delve much into that famous split or what kind of relationship they had after the iconic Concert in Central Park.

The songs, though, were front and center. Both performers delivered, but Bloom was particularly good accompanying them on the guitar. He had Simon’s finesse and accuracy. To help duplicate the sound, a band of four backed them up.

While the other musicians were adept, they overwhelmed the two when the second act turned to the songs of “The Graduate.” “Mrs. Robinson” had such loud accompaniment, it was hard to hear the voices.

Luckily, something like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (which was done as an encore) let the voices shine.

Considering there are jukebox musicals for just about every pop star from the past (“Ain’t Too Proud, about the Temptations, and “Tina,” about Tina Turner are on Braodway now), “Story” has an interesting approach. With more narrative and context, it could be a winning concept.

As is, it’s a great showcase for its stars and a nudge to producers to consider getting the rights to a more complete story.

Like the two they portray, Bloom and Cooley have the goods to take their careers in multiple directions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.