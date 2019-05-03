There’s a lot for a theater nerd to love in “Something Rotten!”
Including references to more musicals than a show choir competition, the Tony winner suggests William Shakespeare was a Renaissance rock star whose standing helped fuel a whole new entertainment form.
Desperate to compete, 16th-century playwright Nick Bottom (Matthew Michael Janisse) consults Thomas Nostradamus (Greg Kalafatas), a second-rate soothsayer, who says musicals are the next big thing.
In the national touring production – which stopped at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday night – the confused consultant offers up the ground rules in “A Musical,” a big splashy number that manages to reference dozens of established musicals and stop the show. (By the time he got to “Annie,” the crowd was firmly in hand.)
The song is so rib-ticklingly good (thanks to Casey Nicholaw’s hip-popping choreography), it’s hard for the show’s simple premise to recover.
Writers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell cook up a half-based show for Bottom and his brother Nigel (Tim Fuchs): “Omelette! The Musical” It's supposedly the next big hit from Shakespeare (Matthew Baker).
Insecure and conceited, Shakespeare decides to infiltrate the Bottoms’ company and see what all the fuss is about. He poses as another actor, steals ideas and reveals how he got all his best lines. The concept is inspired.
Unfortunately, a lot of the best laughs are lost, largely because the show’s sound is mediocre at best. Those clever references to Shakespeare’s plays (and Broadway’s biggest hits) get lost in the shuffle. (You shouldn't have to listen to the cast album to catch what you missed.)
Luckily, Janisse, Fuchs and Baker are great at keeping things moving. When they get to “Omelette,” it’s so over the top only the biggest curmudgeon would fail to crack.
The Kirkpatricks are extremely good at nudging musical classics and setting Shakespeare to music, less so with nuance.
Baker gets his own moment with “Hard to be the Bard” and squares off with Janisse for a fun tap-off.
The production’s ragged edges, however, show, particularly when it comes to a subplot featuring Puritans. Mark Saunders, as their leader, Brother Jeremiah, doesn’t miss a double entendre, but the tour’s managers haven’t kept those moments as crisp as they need to be. A relationship between Jeremiah’s daughter Portia (a fine Jennifer Elizabeth Smith) and Nigel is practically an afterthought.
Because of that, this “Something Rotten!” races to its ending, recalling its greatest hit in order to send the audience out on that first high note.
“A Musical” does what it should. It’s just too bad it builds before the show is fully constructed.