REVIEW: There's plenty to be proud of in 'Ain't Too Proud'

Music that used to drive a generation now fuels a show that’s impossible to ignore.

Filling the tank with stories of heartache, struggle and turmoil, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” is a great look at the price of success and the people it forever changes. Now stopping at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha, the show is as slick as these things get, a musical marvel.

Otis Williams (Marcus Paul James), the last remaining original Temp, recounts the group’s path to success – from those early street corner days to superstardom on television. The blueprint is similar to the one used for “Jersey Boys,” but here there’s so much intense dancing and incredible singing you’ll view Temptations shows in a whole new light. Sergio Trujillo’s Tony-winning choreography means there’s little time when someone isn’t moving at a breakneck pace. It’s truly jaw-dropping.

As the Temps ascend the ladder of Motown, you see the egos spin out quicker than David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis) does splits. The five originals – Williams, Ruffin, Paul Williams (James T. Lane), Melvin Franklin (Harrell Holmes Jr.) and Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris) – find their groove and their sound once Berry Gordy (Michael Andreaus) takes them under wing. Other Motown boldface names (Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Tammi Terri) check in, too, until you feel like you’re at corporate headquarters learning how the sausage is made.

When cracks start to show, members of the group start to leave. The way director Des McAnuff moves new players onto the board is remarkable – and brutally cutthroat at the same time.

While writer Dominique Morriseau only hints at the personal lives the Temps had, she uses Otis’ story as a cautionary tale. The singers aren’t squeaky clean or without fault. Their determination, however, is unquestionable.

James does a great job putting the achievements in perspective. He serves as ringmaster, then lets the featured players shine. Lewis is spot-on as the talented Ruffin. He sings up a storm, then punctuates the notes with dance moves that are second to none. He’s the show’s star, but he’s not without competition. All the Temps (all 25 of them!) have great voices that make those songs more than just a soundtrack to life. McAnuff’s “Jersey Boys” experience pays off here, building a very similar story to a different conclusion. When the five work their magic on “My Girl” and, then, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” you can see the progression. More than two dozen Motown hits fill the show, serving as commentary on the Civil Rights Movement, inner Motown conflict and the battle to stay relevant.

While the show’s set is very similar to the one on Broadway, it doesn’t have the old-school appeal of marquees changing before your eyes. Here, much is done with projections – and they’re fine – but an era-specific theater front definitely works better. A Motown logo moves in and out of place so often it’s like the sixth member of the Temptations. And maybe that’s intentional. The label played a big part in their success, but it also stood in their way. By the time James brings us up to date on the group (it’s still going strong), we’re ready for a third act to begin.

“Ain’t Too Proud” runs through Oct. 23 at the Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St., Omaha.

Go to ticketomaha.com for seating information.