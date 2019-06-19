“Was somebody stabbed or shot?”
You don’t hear those words very often at the Orpheum Theatre. But Wednesday night the “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo tossed ‘em out to try to connect with family members who had lost a loved one through violent means.
She connected all right and began to deliver a message from a loved one who wanted the family to know they couldn’t have done anything to prevent it.
Caputo’s overriding message, in fact, was “move on, your loved ones wouldn’t want you to put your life on hold just because they’re gone.”
In two hours of readings and banter, the pint-sized medium offered messages to dozens of attendees, explaining the process that she goes through. Visions represent different things; numbers have meaning.
While several couldn’t quite attach significance to stray numbers, they did have the rest of the stories that helped explain what Caputo was seeing and feeling. “Spirit,” as she calls the dead people who talk to her, provided specific details that an average person wouldn’t know.
“I really don’t care if you believe in what I do,” she told the crowd. “Your loved ones are with you. You do not need to go to a medium to communicate with them.”
Often, the images she said she got struck a chord with several people. That, she said, was “piggybacking.” Often, like a game show host, she was able to bounce from one family to another, offering details that fit their situations.
While she spent much of her time interacting with folks on the left side of the theater (and getting laughs out of her snappy interplay with a man in a blue shirt), she got some of her most tearful moments from folks who looked reticent to connect. “I scare the crap out of you?” Caputo asked one woman and then proceeded to give her information that rang true.
“I’m going to hypothetical this,” she said several times through the night. That meant she was offering a situation – not necessarily the exact situation, but one that might sound familiar. That approach helped her deliver several Theresa Truths: “Let go and release the survivors’ guilt. Don’t beat yourself up over things that don’t matter. Don’t worry about the decisions you made regarding their funeral.”
At one point, she even talked with a funeral director: “We could do business together.”
The crowd laughed then – and frequently – largely because Caputo (who said she’s 52, not 53, as the Internet might lead fans to believe) is so good at interacting with people.
Dressed in a black-and-white lace dress, wearing sparkly heels and bedazzled nails, she seemed more like a jovial talk show host than a seer.
She swore several times, too, but stopped a woman from showing a tattoo because she said the show was PG-13, not R. She talked about the “gift” that enables her to do things like “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” and admitted there were those who didn’t believe. “I’m a practicing Catholic,” she said. “They don’t agree with what I do but they take my money every week. I’m the first one to say what I do is absolutely crazy.”
Highly entertaining, Caputo’s show could have a made a fortune selling tissues. It covered a gamut of emotions and left its audience with a sense of closure. What more could anyone ask?