REVIEW: Understudies shine in touring production of 'Anastasia'

Sunday was a great night for understudies at the Orpheum Theatre.

Victoria Madden and William Aaron Bishop stepped in as Anya and Dmitry in the touring production of “Anastasia” and made the audience believe they’d been playing the roles for years.

Their strong voices – and effective costumes – helped sell the story of two con artists and a young woman trying to convince the Dowager Empress her long lost granddaughter, Anastasia, was still alive.

Based on the hit animated film, this “Anastasia” was expanded to give it a bit more historic significance and excise a magical Rasputin and his sidekick Bartok. In their place: a general for the Bolsheviks named Gleb (Ben Edquist, who also had a great voice and would make a super Che in "Evita"), who has his own reasons for maintaining the status quo.

The stage version – originally directed by Darko Tresnjak – is more adult than the film and has glimpses of the music Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens wrote for “Ragtime.” Six songs made the transfer from film to stage; many others are opportunities for characters like Countess Lily (Madeline Raube) and Vlad (Bryan Seastrom), Dimitry’s partner, to get laughs. Both actors handled the assignment well, but it’s clear this “Anastasia” has had some padding.

More impressive? The high-def set, which (thanks to what must be a gigantic screen) can turn into Paris in the springtime, Russia in the winter (always in the winter) and every other location in summer and fall. Created by Alexander Dodge, the scenic design was the perfect solution for touring productions who don’t want to unpack truckloads of set pieces every night. It worked as hard as the actors.

Madden, going from street sweeper to royalty was particularly adept at changing with the scenery. She got that signature song, “Journey to the Past,” and sang it with gusto. Paired with Bishop, she made “In a Crowd of Thousands” a new highlight.

Bishop, who initially looked like he might be in a company of “Newsies,” came to life when he was in play with Seastrom. The two conjured plenty of stage teams, until the latter went full Rooster to Raube’s Lily.

Those theatrical callbacks (from “Annie” to “Phantom”) must have been writer Terrence McNally’s way of making something like this (which doesn’t seem like a hummable show) accessible to folks who love musical theater.

The plot dragged during the second half (and, oddly, included a ballet scene that was good but unnecessary) and could have been sharpened so the story’s true message could resonate.

Gerri Weagraff, as the Dowager Empress, had enough gravitas to make her moments work and just enough thick skin to make it seem like it wasn’t a slam dunk.

A good start to the 2022-23 Broadway at the Orpheum series, “Anastasia” may not be as accessible as “Cinderella,” but it suggested there’s royalty in everyone. It’s just a matter of bringing it out.