REVIEW: 'Waitress' offers a banquet of music, fun

There are lots of winning ingredients in the national touring production of “Waitress,” which stopped at the Orpheum Theater Tuesday night.

Based on the award-winning independent film about a waitress longing to get out of an abusive relationship, the Sara Bareilles musical is a lot like the pies she bakes at a diner – interesting, eclectic and, often, spicy.

Jisel Soleil Ayon as Jenna, the champion pie baker, hopes a competition can give her the incentive to leave her abusive husband, Earl (Shawn W. Smith) and reclaim her life. The only snag? She’s pregnant and doesn’t know where to turn. A doctor (David Socolar) shows her just a little bit of kindness and, soon, she’s cooking up something she shouldn't.

What to do? What to do? That’s where “Waitress” heats up and her fellow waitresses (think Flo and Alice) have their own indiscretions.

Directed by Susanna Wolk, based on Diane Paulus’ Broadway work, the show moves effortlessly from one scene to the next, from one power ballad to another. Part of the success is due to Ayon’s beautiful voice but part of it is also due to the embellishments added by those in supporting roles.

Socolar, for example, has created so much physical shtick he could easily extend the show an extra half hour and still have the audience cheering. He’s a wonder in this role (far more detailed and understanding than others who have played it) and a great example of what an actor brings to a character.

Brian Lundy is an original, too, as Ogie, the Revolutionary War re-enactor who falls for Dawn (Gabriella Marzetta), the nerdy waitress who can’t quite figure out how to move into the dating world. Like Socolar, the two know how to plus scenes so they bubble over.

Toss in Dominique Kent, who plays Becky, the third waitress, and this is a buffet of goodness just waiting to be sampled.

If there’s any burnt edge to the show it’s in its sound design. Much of the first act had hit-and-miss sound, which made Jessie Nelson’s book impossible to appreciate Tuesday night.

Still, once those songs kick in, “Waitress” more than earns its tips.

The orchestra, which performs on stage, becomes part of the diner’s clientele and a natural part of the revolving door of relationships and baking.

Bareilles’ music is so emotional it’s easy to get caught up in the way she puts it all together. Still, “Waitress” is a simple musical that operates on a flawed premise – would a doctor really get involved with his patient, knowing what that could mean professionally?

Again, Socolar helps the audience over those brow-raising hurdles and into the heart of it all.

Even though he’s the biggest victim of the sound system. Smith helps us understand the bad husband’s inability to see what he’s tossing away.

While this production doesn’t make the most of a very moving ending, it does position Jenna for happier days ahead.

As touring shows go, it’s one to savor. Bareilles made a Broadway name for herself with the score. But the cast gets a nice slice of encouragement by providing performances that are tasty originals.

