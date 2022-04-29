Sculpture travels from London to Omaha to become part of Leahy Mall display

As a 26-foot-tall sculpture travels thousands of miles to become a permanent installation in Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall, its creator sends it off with hope that Omahans feel a familiarity in the uniqueness of the piece.

Commissioned by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, the piece was created by London-based artist Yinka Shonibare as an iconic component of the downtown park.

The sculpture, which took about a year to make, is an expression of Omaha, Shonibare said in an interview.

Details of the city can be found in the hand-painted fiberglass that was made to look light and airy, like a piece of colorful fabric floating on the wind.

Native plants were included in the sculpture’s details, and the prevalence of water can be seen in some of the ripples of the design.

“I hope (visitors) are excited when they see it,” Shonibare said in an interview over Zoom. “I hope they think it’s different, that it’s unusual, but also that it’s friendly because it is familiar.”

Born in London and raised in Nigeria, Shonibare’s work often explores the relationship between Europe and Africa. His pieces can be found in public spaces and galleries around the world.

The sculpture was on a boat Thursday, bound for its new home and safely suspended in a custom-made frame. Once it comes ashore, the piece will be driven to Omaha from the Port of Baltimore.

Officials aim to install the sculpture by mid-May, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks with MECA.

Once it is placed in the plaza on the west end of the park, landscaping and a reflection pool will be built around it.

“We feel really honored to have this piece in the park,” Bassett said. “We’re excited for how this transforms the plaza space. It gives an exciting place for people to go the minute they walk into the park.”

Shonibare’s sculpture is in addition to a five-piece sculpture garden planned for the north end of the park, along Douglas Street. Each of the five pieces will be rotated out of the sculpture garden after three years.

Public art is about accessibility, Shonibare said.

“This is a real democratic way of showing art because everyone can enjoy it,” Shonibare said. “I think providing something like this is just fantastic for everyone. I feel really honored to show my work in Omaha.”

Shonibare’s work can be seen when the mall reopens July 1.

The original plan was for the park to open at the end of May, but the opening was delayed by about a month because of COVID-19 and supply-chain problems, MECA said.

The July 1 reopening will be followed by a weekend of events, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0