If you go

What: Shot in the Dark Productions' The American Playwright Series presentation of "Rue Royale," a play written and directed by Sean Serino

Where: Morningside College's Klinger-Neal Theatre

When: 6 p.m. gala and 7:30 p.m. performance May 31; 7:30 p.m. performances June 1, 6, 7 and 8; 1:30 p.m. performances June 2 and 9

More info: Facebook.com/ShotProd/