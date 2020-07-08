'Signs of Rural Life' art exhibit comes to Blue Cat Gallery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAYNE, Neb. -- An opening reception for "Signs of Rural Life," a juried art exhibit featuring artwork exploring rural themes created by artists from Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin and Washington, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St.

The art, which features such mediums as ceramic sculptures, mixed media constructions, watercolor paintings, color photography, digital works and works on paper, will be on exhibit until Aug. 29.

The juror, Terri Parish McGaffin, professor emeritus at Sioux City's Morningside College, selected the works featured in the exhibit.

Face masks are required by anyone entering the Blue Cat Gallery & Studio. Disposable masks will be available for visitors who do not have their own.

Summer hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 402-454-5144 or log onto Bluecatgallerystudio.com for more details.

