SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center's exhibition "Sioux City Art Center Selects" will open with a free public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for a display that will continue through June 23.
"Selects" is a regional juried exhibition, open to all artists in Iowa, as well as artists living within 300 miles of Sioux City. Artists submitted a body of work, which was judged by the overall quality of the artworks and by the clarity and consistency of the pieces.
Executive director Al Harris-Fernandez and curator Todd Behrens selected eight artists from the 123 artists who applied. After visiting each artist's studio, Behrens worked with the artist to select a body of work to bring to the Art Center for this exhibition.
The artists selected for the exhibition are: Marcus Cain, Kansas City, Mo. (painting); Matt Drissell, Sioux Center, Iowa (mixed media drawing); Barbara Federer, Waverly, Iowa (drawing); Benjamin Gardner, Des Moines (painting); Karen Gustafson, Minneapolis (textile drawing); Kristine Heykants, Minneapolis (photography); Andrew Kosten, Brookings, S.D. (printmaking); and Cathy Palmer, Sioux City (painting).
A special program, "The Artist Experience" -- featuring presentations by all participating artists -- will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
"The Artist Experience" is made possible thanks to grant funding from the Iowa Arts Council.