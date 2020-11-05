Sioux City-bound comedian Jo Koy is eager to get back to work (but he hasn't been idle)

Because folks are able to shop, eat at restaurants and fly on planes, there should be a way to make large-scale shows work, he says. “What’s the difference between eating at Cheesecake Factory and having a stage at the end of the room and performing live in an arena? Let’s get these things back on stage.”

Luckily, a recent Netflix special has kept the 49-year-old front and center in fans’ minds. That veer – into a world few comedians experience – came not because someone made him an offer but because he invested in himself.

“If you’re going to wait for someone else to believe in you, it’s not going to happen,” Koy says. “The first special I did on Netflix, I paid for. I invested in myself and I made things happen.”

Some comedians, he says, don’t sell themselves enough. “Twelve years ago, I wanted to motivate and push them but I realized I can only push and motivate them for so long. It comes down to them. If you don’t want to make that move, you’re going to stay in that place – whatever that place is.”

That’s not Koy. Since landing the Spielberg deal (which is a film based on the comedian’s life), he has pitched other ideas. “It’s all about being creative and being motivated.”