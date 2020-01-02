Sioux City-bound 'Jersey Boys' works no matter what the venue, star Jon Hacker says

Oddly, the Wright State University grad had no intention of auditioning for it. His wife, Taryn, however, was going to the audition and “she dragged me along. I got the Broadway show from that ... I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

Hacker started in a supporting role, then worked his way up to Frankie. “If you look like Frankie and sound like Frankie, you may be a good Frankie down the road, so they bring you in for Joe Pesci and make them the (Frankie) understudies. It’s a great learning experience,” he says.

Because audiences know the Oscar-winning Pesci (he was friends with Bob Gaudio, one of the Four Seasons), there’s an expectation that the actor will be able to do an impersonation. Hacker watched some of the key Pesci films (“My Cousin Vinny,” “Goodfellas,” “Home Alone”) and was able to capture his mannerisms and voice. “All the time, people would say, ‘You sound like Joe Pesci, but you don’t look like him.’”

No problem. Hacker moved into the lead role before the show ended its Broadway run and traveled with it to New World Stages before joining the national tour.

Hacker, an Ohio native, got to meet Valli at the closing of the Broadway run. “He’s really quiet, but you listen to everything he says because it has weight to it.”