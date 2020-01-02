Sioux City-bound 'Jersey Boys' works no matter what the venue, star Jon Hacker says

When it comes to “Jersey Boys,” size doesn’t matter.
The show has played theaters with mezzanines, balconies and second balconies and ones with fewer than 500 seats. And still, says star Jon Hacker, the reaction is the same.
“You see couples holding each other and singing along with the songs,” he says. “We’re singing the songs people know and love.”
Based on the life of pop singer Frankie Valli and his group, the Four Seasons, “Jersey Boys” has been going strong since it debuted on Broadway in 2005. Hacker – who plays Valli – was with the show on Broadway, off-Broadway (when it moved to New World Stages) and on tour (which will bring him to Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre next week).
Although there were some physical changes (fewer set pieces, for example) when it transferred off-Broadway, the show hasn’t changed. Even now, when it has to expand or contract to meet the needs of theaters around the country, it’s still the show that attracted Hacker several years ago.
Oddly, the Wright State University grad had no intention of auditioning for it. His wife, Taryn, however, was going to the audition and “she dragged me along. I got the Broadway show from that ... I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
Hacker started in a supporting role, then worked his way up to Frankie. “If you look like Frankie and sound like Frankie, you may be a good Frankie down the road, so they bring you in for Joe Pesci and make them the (Frankie) understudies. It’s a great learning experience,” he says.
Because audiences know the Oscar-winning Pesci (he was friends with Bob Gaudio, one of the Four Seasons), there’s an expectation that the actor will be able to do an impersonation. Hacker watched some of the key Pesci films (“My Cousin Vinny,” “Goodfellas,” “Home Alone”) and was able to capture his mannerisms and voice. “All the time, people would say, ‘You sound like Joe Pesci, but you don’t look like him.’”
No problem. Hacker moved into the lead role before the show ended its Broadway run and traveled with it to New World Stages before joining the national tour.
Hacker, an Ohio native, got to meet Valli at the closing of the Broadway run. “He’s really quiet, but you listen to everything he says because it has weight to it.”
The connection was important, particularly since “my parents grew up on a lot of doo wop music,” Hacker says. “I was very familiar with it. Now, I’d love to sing Frankie’s music until I die.”
Before “Jersey Boys,” Hacker was in the national tour of “Newsies,” the high-energy Disney show. “Physically, it was very different from ‘Jersey Boys.’ You always had to do a lot of stretching before each performance. Surprisingly, no one ever saw anyone fall on the newspapers.”
Now, Hacker spends those pre-show hours warming up his voice in order to hit those Frankie falsetto notes.
His wife, by the way, didn’t get a role in “Jersey Boys” but has been busy with film and television, so she’s fine with the way that audition worked out. “She goes on the road with me between gigs,” Hacker says. “We make it work.”
And, he says, “Jersey Boys” may be the one show where it pays to be short.
“In musical theater, casting has become so diverse,” the 5-foot-7-inch actor says. “There are a lot of great roles for shorter men. Tom Cruise is 5’7” and he makes it work. In some ways, it works to my advantage.”