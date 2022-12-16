Sioux City Camera Club to show its 'greatest hits' at Sioux City Art Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Greatest Hits, Photographs of the Sioux City Camera Club" will be on display on the first floor of the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., now through Feb. 12.

14 local photographers submitted images for selections during the annual exhibit. Art center staff then selected and hung the photos in mid-November.

While Camera Club members traditionally had a theme for the exhibit, art center curator Christopher Atkins chose a different strategy.

"Instead of a theme, we asked photographers to submit their best and most exciting work," he said.

The "greatest hits" of photographers covered a wide range of topics, from beautiful landscapes to interesting street scenes.

"We invite the public come here to view the work of our skilled shutterbugs," Sioux City Camera Club vice president Carl Hardy said.

The Sioux City Camera Club has a long relationship with the Sioux City Art Center and holds its twice-a-month meeting in their lecture hall. Guests are welcome.

More photos and information about the club may be found at siouxcitycameraclub.com.