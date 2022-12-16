 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City Camera Club will present its 'greatest hits' at Sioux City Art Center

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — "Greatest Hits, Photographs of the Sioux City Camera Club" will be on display on the first floor of the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., now through Feb. 12.

14 local photographers submitted images for selections during the annual exhibit. Art center staff then selected and hung the photos in mid-November.

While Camera Club members traditionally had a theme for the exhibit, art center curator Christopher Atkins chose a different strategy.

"Instead of a theme, we asked photographers to submit their best and most exciting work," he said.

The "greatest hits" of photographers covered a wide range of topics, from beautiful landscapes to interesting street scenes.

"We invite the public come here to view the work of our skilled shutterbugs," Sioux City Camera Club vice president Carl Hardy said. 

People are also reading…

The Sioux City Camera Club has a long relationship with the Sioux City Art Center and holds its twice-a-month meeting in their lecture hall. Guests are welcome. 

More photos and information about the club may be found at siouxcitycameraclub.com.  

Guest curator Karen Emenhiser-Harris discusses a solo exhibit by artist Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez displayed at the Sioux City Art Center. The exhibit, Turn of the Sea, is rooted in the Lincoln, Nebraska, artist's Colombian ancestry and uses decorative art to understand the structures of colonialism and racial identity. The exhibit opened to the public on Aug. 20 and will run through March 5, 2023.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70

Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70

After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again. "Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself." That's why Williams enrolled in a taekwondo class.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Breakthrough, Simone Ashley, focused but having fun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News