In “Something Rotten,” there’s a big tap-off between William Shakespeare and his rival, Nick Bottom.
A problem? It is if you haven’t tapped before.
While on a national tour of “Cabaret,” Matthew Janisse – who plays Nick – appealed to his other castmates to teach him the basics.
By the time he got to auditions, Janisse was ready. “I was nervous. But I got all my homework done before audiences saw me.” And now? He’s right in there with Matthew Baker, who plays Shakespeare and just happens to have extensive tap experience.
The crash course was just part of Janisse’s journey as an actor: If you don’t know, learn.
For “Cabaret,” he was asked to play saxophone.
“I played for three years in middle school,” he says. “I put it down, and when the show came up I was on the road with ‘Mamma Mia.' I got myself a cheapo saxophone and then it was just practice, practice, practice.”
The moral of the story? “Learn how to do it. Fake it well enough to get in, then learn it until you know it.”
Life on the road has taught plenty, too. Now in his third touring production, Janisse has mastered the art of packing, learned how to “muscle through” illness and figured out how to make life on the road feel like home. (His solution: A squatty potty. “It folds up nice and flat.”)
A graduate of Florida State University, Janisse has used touring productions as a way to climb the theatrical ladder. Each time out, his role has gotten larger. Now, in “Something Rotten,” he’s the lead – a frustrated playwright who can’t quite nudge Shakespeare from the spotlight. Visiting a second-rate soothsayer (Thomas Nostradamus, a cousin of the famous one), he discovers the next big thing will be “musicals.” But what is a musical? Thomas details it in an elaborate production number that manages to reference dozens of popular musicals.
Janisse says he couldn’t grasp all of them on first listen, but then got the score and saw the labels. Among the surprises: Two bars from “Sunday in the Park with George.” “That just slides by. But that’s the great thing about these references. You don’t have to catch them all.”
Even those with a passing knowledge of musicals can recognize chords from “Rent,” “Annie” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
Janisse says “Something Rotten” is so much fun to perform because it flows so effortlessly from one scene to the next. “The writing is insanely clever” and (insider tip) most of the characters are named after ones in Shakespearean works.
He and Richard Spitaletta play the Bottoms brothers, Nick and Nigel. Nick’s wife is Beatrice; Nigel’s love interest is Portia. Get the references? Writers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick use them to reference “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “The Merchant of Venice.” Set in the Renaissance, the musical rewards those with passing knowledge of the Bard’s work. Like Easter eggs, the hat tips provide an extra a-ha moment.
“The interesting thing about touring is people respond to different things depending on where you are,” Janisse says. “Different tastes make the show more interesting.”
While the current tour of “Something Rotten” ends May 19, Janisse wouldn’t mind playing Nick Bottom a couple more times.
He’d like to do it in a regional theater where he could do the show without having to tour.
Touring, though, is a great way to learn. “In ‘Mamma Mia,’ I was in the ensemble and I understudied two people. At the drop of a hat, you’re told you’re going on and doing someone else’s track. That’s tough.
“Now, in a leading role, I want the audience to go along with me on this journey. It’s a rewarding experience,” he says.
The downside? “You miss audition season, so it becomes harder to find the next job,” Janisse says. “But you also get to travel America. It’s a double-edged sword.”