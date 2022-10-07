Standup comic Leanne Morgan finds humor in hemorrhoids and raising a family

Leanne Morgan calls herself a "country girl."

Sure, she originally hails from near Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee but the standup comic also comes with a growing social media presence and has had sitcom development deals with three major TV networks.

After more than 22 years in comedy, Morgan is bringing her "Big Panty Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"I'll have on big panties and I suggest you do, too," Morgan said before adding: "Oh, people in little panties will be welcome as well."

Even as a child, Morgan wanted to be a comedian.

"Everybody in my family was funny," she said. "My grandparents were funny and my dad was a natural storyteller."

But it was Morgan's mom who allowed her to skip kindergarten to stay home and watch "Hollywood Squares" and "Match Game."

"Guess my early comedic influences were family as well as Paul Lynde and Charles Nelson Reilly," she offered with a laugh.

Although she grew up in the very small town of Adams, Tennessee, Morgan said it was within driving distance of Nashville.

"Dad would take me to the old Service Merchandise store in Henderson, Tennessee," she recalled. "There, we saw Barbara Mandrell and Porter Wagoner waiting in line just like like regular people."

Yet the prospect of moving to Los Angeles was too daunting. Instead, she went to college, got married and started raising a family.

"After my son was born, I needed a little extra spending money," Morgan said. "Plus, I needed to get out of the house and see other people."

That's when she began selling jewelry at home parties.

"I was supposed to talk up the jewelry," Morgan explained. "Instead, I talked about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids and being a mom."

Apparently, her unorthodox approach worked with customers as well as with the jewelry company.

"I began speaking at big sales rallies," she said. "It was there that people began telling me to do standup."

With the blessing of her husband, son and, now, two daughters, Morgan began working the comedy circuit.

"I got to have a career on my own terms since I raised a family plus did standup," she said. "I was very lucky."

In time, Morgan became a fan favorite. She has more than 1.5 million followers across social media and her "So Yummy" standup special has reached more than 50 million views on YouTube.

"It think my comedy can be relatable to all types of people," she said.

Well, she does have the big panty/small panty demographic in her corner. So, that's pretty good.