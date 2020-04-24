Statues of limitations: A tour of Sioux City landmarks

Who says we have to give up on vacation?
If you pile the family into the car, grab something to eat and get your cellphone ready, you can enjoy a monumental tour of Sioux City.
Ready? Here’s what to see:
1. The biggie – the Sergeant Floyd Monument – happens to be the first designated National Historic Landmark in the United States. It honors Charles Floyd, the only member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition to die on the trek. Once confused with the Washington Monument (they’re both obelisks), it’s located on old U.S. Highway 75. If you get out of the car, you can enjoy a great view of the Missouri River.
2. If you want to extend the explorer vibe, head over to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. It has statues that depict Lewis, Clark and their dog Seaman. On the grounds you’ll also see a host of creatures they encountered on their visit in 1804. To see the statues, go to 900 Larsen Park Road. The center may be closed, but the statues are still fair game.
3. Just a short drive away (near the Anderson Dance Pavilion) there’s the Spirit of Siouxland statue. It salutes all those who helped in the rescue of United Airlines Flight 232. The statue is of Lt. Col. Dennis Nielsen carrying Spencer Bailey, one of the passengers. It’s based on a photograph taken by Gary Anderson, a Sioux City Journal photographer. On the path leading to the statue, you’ll see statements from people key to the rescue effort. On the 30th anniversary of the 1989 crash, Bailey talked about what it was like being “the boy in the photograph.” Go to siouxcityjournal.com to read the story.
4. If you’ve only seen the Chief War Eagle monument from a distance, this might be the time to pay a visit. Located on War Eagle Drive, it’s quite impressive in person. The bluff gives you another great view of the Missouri River and seems a fitting spot to pay honor to a Native American chief who pushed for peace. If you’re making this an educational tour, have family members do research to see how he factored into our area’s history.
5. Continuing in the historic vein, head to Grandview Park. There, you’ll find a statue of Abraham Lincoln, which was dedicated in 1924. It was one of several replicas throughout the country saluting the 16th president. For fans of Saturday in the Park, it’s also the namesake of the Abe Stage. During that July celebration, he has worn a variety of hipster items. More recently, he sported a face mask, protecting him from the coronavirus. Find him on 24th Street.
6. To complete the tour of statues, slip over to Trinity Heights, 33rd and Floyd. There, you’ll be able to drive onto the grounds and spot two Dale Lamphere statues – Immaculate Heart of Mary, Queen of Peace and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Mary is 30 feet tall (and glowing when the sun hits just right); Jesus is 33 feet tall and is nestled on the western part of the grounds. Both are impressive. Both can be viewed from a car, so you wouldn’t need to exit in order to see them. Other features (like the life-size Last Supper carving) would require stopping and going into buildings.
7. As a bonus, head to the Sioux Gateway Airport and marvel at the Brigadier Gen. Bud Day statue that sits outside the terminal. Paying honor to the Medal of Honor winner, the 9-foot statue sits on a granite base. It was commissioned by former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot and could inspire you to check into taking a plane trip somewhere far, far away.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.