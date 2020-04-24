Statues of limitations: A tour of Sioux City landmarks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Who says we have to give up on vacation?

If you pile the family into the car, grab something to eat and get your cellphone ready, you can enjoy a monumental tour of Sioux City.

Ready? Here’s what to see:

1. The biggie – the Sergeant Floyd Monument – happens to be the first designated National Historic Landmark in the United States. It honors Charles Floyd, the only member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition to die on the trek. Once confused with the Washington Monument (they’re both obelisks), it’s located on old U.S. Highway 75. If you get out of the car, you can enjoy a great view of the Missouri River.

2. If you want to extend the explorer vibe, head over to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. It has statues that depict Lewis, Clark and their dog Seaman. On the grounds you’ll also see a host of creatures they encountered on their visit in 1804. To see the statues, go to 900 Larsen Park Road. The center may be closed, but the statues are still fair game.