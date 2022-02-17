Tale as old as time: Colleen Clancy skates into Disney's world on ice

If “Disney on Ice” star Colleen Clancy had her way, the winter Olympics would include a synchronized skating competition.

As a member of Miami University’s team, she learned much about skating to counts, working alongside others and bonding as a group with a universal goal – traits essential to a show like “Disney on Ice.”

“That really helped me get to where I am today and I’m super grateful,” Clancy says. Playing Belle in the touring production that stops in Sioux City Feb. 17-20, she has a chance to extend a passion that began when she was 5.

“My mom was a figure skater and she got me and my sister into it,” she says. “It didn’t really take with my sister. She loved the dresses and the performance, but I was definitely more into the technical side of it.”

A shot at Olympic gold, naturally, was part of the dream. She started as a solo skater, then became interested in other aspects.

“As you develop as a skater, your goals change.” Enter: Miami University where skating is a sport. Clancy was part of the synchronized skating team all four years, went to the World Championships in 2013 (“I’m getting goosebumps thinking about it,” she says) and realized it could lead to life in an ice show.

“My major was actually international studies so that lines right up.” Thanks to skating, Clancy has been to 45 countries and put her skills to work.

“You work alongside people from so many different countries. It comes in handy because you learn to communicate with people who don’t all speak the same language as quickly as Americans do. I don’t think I would have expected to be doing what I’m doing but the degree worked.”

The touring production covers a range of Disney stories (including a “Coco” segment that’s “incredible and inspiring”) and skating techniques. In addition to Clancy’s extensive “Beauty and the Beast” segment, the show includes pair and solo skating and, yes, that all-important synchronized skating. Performers execute moves seen on the Olympics and lean into the “performance” aspect that commentators rave about.

Even more? “The costumes are something that you don’t realize until you see them in person. They’re so detailed and special,” Clancy says. “There’s always a little bit of Disney magic” that emerges during the live show. Look for Belle to make a quick transformation from her daily clothes to that iconic ball gown.

And, because it’s a Disney production, don’t forget those iconic characters, including Mickey Mouse, who, Clancy says, is quite good at skating.

To capture Belle’s essence, Clancy watched “Beauty and the Beast” countless times and went through development training to make sure she had the character’s signature moves.

Because she performs with the Beast, Clancy gets her chance, too, at those pairs skating moves. “It’s such a blast…and it’s an example of us developing and continuing to develop our skills as we work with this company.”

To stay in ice-ready shape, Clancy likes to run on her days off “because we don’t always have access to ice. It’s a cool way to explore new places. And I do yoga to try and stay flexible and treat myself because I’m putting my body through a lot.”

Because live performances were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, “we all questioned if we were going to be able to come back. A lot of people went on different journeys” and some didn’t opt to return. Clancy says she thought about other career options but was fortunate. She was off between March and October 2020. “I was one of the lucky ones who was able to come back for what we called the COVID Bubble Tour.”

Now, as more bookings return, performers are finding audience members who are “10 times more excited” to see a live show. “They probably didn’t think it would possible for them anytime soon,” she says.

Clancy and company are pumped, too. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop enjoying it…so I’m super, super grateful.”

