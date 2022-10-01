The 17th Annual Sioux City International Film Festival has its winners

More than than 180 movies were entered for the 17th Annual Sioux City International Film Festival.

Only 69 films, from seven different countries, were selected to be screened throughout the course of the longest running film festival in Iowa which runs from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

On Saturday, seven films were selected by the festival as the some of the absolute best of the entire proceedings. Here are the picks:

Best of the Fest: "The Queen of Basketball" (Directed by Ben Proudfoot)

The film won the Academy Award for "Best Documentary Short" earlier this year.

The movie explores the life of Lucy Harris, one of the greatest American women’s basketball players. Harris has three national trophies and scored the first basket in women's Olympic basketball at the ‘76 Olympics. Proudfoot was a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur in 2020.

Best Drama: "Sons of Toledo" (Directed by Monty Cole)

After receiving the early morning news of his younger brother’s murder, a mourning barber pushes through the muddy waters of grief to find the courage to do the impossible - give his brother one last cut.

Best Documentary: "Jimmie C. The Exoneree" (Directed by Max Karpman and Seth Karall)

After spending 27 years in prison for crimes he did not commit, Jimmie Gardner retells his perspective of this horrifying ordeal. Through his college radio show, Jimmie learns to become a DJ and shares his experience receiving a second chance at life.

Best Comedy: "Gunpoint" (Directed by Bill Marsillii)

A happy homeowner answers his door and discovers the true price of terror. Marsillii is also the screenwriter for the romantic, time-travel thriller DEJA VU.

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy: "Jim of Earth" (Directed by Justin Arwood)

A lonely man searches the stars for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Best Horror/Thriller: "The Third Defector" (Directed by John Gray)

What seems like a simple assignment for a spy to keep tabs on an Iranian defector becomes a more complicated game of cat and mouse in the streets of Paris. Gray was last year’s winner in this category for his film "The Desecrated."

Best Music: "Trumpet" (トランペット) (Directed by Kevin Haefelin)

Japanese trumpet player on a cultural pilgrimage to discover New York City jazz experiences a hell of a night after being lost in Brooklyn. Original music is by Mao Soné, who also stars in the film.

The festival also had two "Audience Choice" winners which were not available at time of publication.

The Sioux City International Film Festival is planning on screening the winners at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and a day-pass is $25.