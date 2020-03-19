The wave seen 'round the world: Sioux City photos attract big attention

“I knew the last picture would be the empty driveway” of the Morningside home, she says.

Dikeman didn’t know she had a book until she read about the MACK First Book Award, a British competition for photographers. “If you’ve never been published, you could send in your project,” she says. She combed through her slides, produced a prototype and sent it off. Dikeman made the organization’s short list and will find out in May if she’s a winner.

“I think the New Yorker saw it a week after the short list was announced and called me.”

When the story ran on the magazine’s website, the floodgates of recognition opened. More than 56,000 viewers on Instagram saw parts of “Leaving and Waving” (what she called the prototype); more than 700 people commented.

Now, there’s hope of a book deal. Because her only copy is with the judges, Dikeman says she could make changes before ink is put to paper.

Still, “Leaving and Waving” has struck a nerve.

When her son, Theron, left their home in Columbia, Missouri, to start his first job in St. Louis, he looked at her and said, “Mom, aren’t you going to take a picture?”